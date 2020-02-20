A woman in Kanpur alleged that some cops misbehaved with her when she went to a police station with her father to file a complaint of sexual harassment.

She took it to Twitter and said tagging the Kanpur Police that instead of listening to her grievance, the cops at the police station asked her “Zyada padh gayi ho, itna advance kisne bana dia hai, tumhare Papa ne?” (You are too educated. Who facilitated your progress – your father?)

She had alleged that her landlord’s son had harassed her on Monday.

The victim told that the policemen forced her father to negotiate with the accused. She also said there were no female cops at the police station and she had to wait several hours to meet the cops.

“Throughout my stay at the police station, I had to interact with male cops,” she said in her tweet.

Reacting on the accusation, Senior police officer Sunil Kumar denied the allegations and said, “Her allegations are not true. Both the parties settled the dispute on their own.”

“I have asked the SSP to initiate a probe in this regard and take action against guilty cops,” Senior police officer Mohit Agarwal.

The Inspector-General Kanpur range has ordered a probe into the matter.