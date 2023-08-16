Amid media reports of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar offered Sharad Pawar a berth in Union Cabinet, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut lashed out saying “Ajit Pawar is not that big leader that he can make an offer to Sharad Pawar.”

“Ajit Pawar is not that big a leader that he can make an offer to Sharad Pawar. Pawar Sahab made Ajit Pawar, and Ajit Pawar didn’t make Sharad Pawar. His (Sharad Pawar) stature is high” said Raut.

Earlier media reports had quoted am unamed former Maharashtra Chief Minister from the Congress claiming that Ajit Pawar during his secret meeting with Sharad Pawar had made offers to senior Pawar to accommodate him in the Union Cabinet.

Pawar Sahab has been in Parliamentary politics for a long period of time. He has been four-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Can people like Ajit Pawar and Hasan Mushrif can make offers to him, is this what happens in politics?”, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

On being asked about the Centre’s decision to rename The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML), the Rajya Sabha MP said, What else are they left with? You may change the name of the building but you can’t change the name of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru that is mentioned in history.”

“You can’t change the history created by Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Savarkar ji…You can’t create a history like them so you are changing names,” Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier, Congress leader Nana Patole slammed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar over the secret meeting and said that “Such meetings are creating confusion among the people. If they are relatives, what was the need for them to meet secretly”.

Sharad Pawar had earlier denied there being any meeting in secret between him and his nephew Ajit Pawar.

“What is wrong with meeting my nephew? How can it become a secret when it was held at someone’s residence. I was there at his residence,” he said.