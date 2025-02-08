Yogi visits his alma mater, stresses role of teachers in shaping future

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that teachers in the past carried sticks to discipline students and instil values of character-building to contribute to nation-building. He urged parents and society to join hands with the government to build a strong India.

During a visit to the school where he completed his primary education, Yogi Adityanath said that teachers’ strictness laid the foundation for good character and nation-building among students. “Unlike today, parents in the past did not get angry with teachers, as they knew that strictness was in the best interest of their children’s future.

“In the past, teachers used to carry sticks, but parents never got angry because they knew teachers were working to build the future of their children. Teachers would visit students’ homes to inform them about the latest developments in the country and the world. This was an important function of teachers in building a strong India,” said Yogi as he spoke to the students and people present in the school.

The UP CM said that government schools today have been upgraded with modern technology and advanced gadgets with the help of the corporate world and private firms. “This has led not only to the development of school infrastructure but also to qualitative growth in education. The government and society are working together to improve the quality of education, but teachers also have an important responsibility to provide the best education by making good use of these resources,” he said.

Yogi added that the responsibility for nation-building lies not only with the government but also with society. “The foundation for a bright future can only be laid when society prioritises education and contributes to it. Despite limited resources in the past, the gurus did excellent work in instilling discipline and dedication in students. The students of that time were immensely successful despite adversities,” he remarked.

According to Yogi, the clear vision of the government, along with the active participation of society, paves the way for remarkable progress in every field.

“I studied till the 5th standard at Government Primary School Thangar. Today, I am feeling very happy to visit the school. It now looks new and is equipped with modern facilities,” Yogi said as he thanked the Uttarakhand government and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the school’s upgradation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that it was a matter of pride that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister studied here till class 5. He added, “No one is great by birth, but they achieve greatness through hard work and determination. The life of Chief Minister Yogi is strong proof that one can move forward with determination and hard work. There is no alternative to determination. Despite being born into an ordinary family, Yogi Adityanath is today the Chief Minister of the most populous state in the country. The whole world recognises him as a Karmayogi.”

Dhami also urged Yogi to extend the under-construction Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to Haridwar, which would improve road connectivity between the two states.