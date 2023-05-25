Yogi slams Opposition for boycotting inauguration of new Parliament

In a statement on Thursday, Yogi said that May 28 is going to be recorded as a glorious day in the history of independent India. “On this day, Prime Minister Modi will present the new Parliament, a symbol of India’s democracy, to the people of India. Instead of making this historic occasion dignified and glorious, the kind of statements being made by the opposition parties including the Congress is extremely sad, irresponsible and undermining democracy,” he claimed.

He said: “I do not think that this country will accept such statements of the opposition and such rhetoric by the opposition is indecent. It is not the first time the Prime Minister is doing such an inauguration. Earlier, the Parliament Annexe was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The foundation stone of the Parliament Library was laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. There are many such examples. We would appeal that all parties should witness this moment.”

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) has not yet disclosed its view on the issue whether it will go with the opposition or not. The SP and the RLD are among the19 political parties which have announced to boycott the function.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said: “The true parliamentary tradition is to give equal opportunity to everyone to hear them and understand, but not by the ostentatious inauguration of the Parliament by the BJP.”

He further said: “You should understand the basic spirit of the ‘Shlokas’ written there in the Parliament. Where there is pride of power but no respect for the Opposition. It cannot be a true parliament and what is the point of going to its inauguration.”