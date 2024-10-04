Yogi plays chess with Kushagra Agrawal, the youngest FIDE-rated player

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the opportunity to play chess with Kushagra Agrawal, a young resident of Gorakhpur and the country’s youngest FIDE (World Chess Federation) rated player.

Yogi engaged in a thoughtful conversation with the “Little Champ”, discussing various chess moves and strategies.

Kushagra, who visited the temple on Friday to seek the chief minister’s blessings, is just five years and 11 months old and currently a student of UKG. Despite his tender age, his accomplishments are impressive. With a Rapid FIDE rating of 1,428, he holds the title of India’s youngest FIDE-rated player.

Advertisement

Having started playing chess at 4, Kushagra earned his FIDE rating within a year, thanks to his exceptional talent. His initial training came from his sister Avika, a skilled chess player herself. He has participated in various international FIDE-rated tournaments in Patna, Bengaluru, and Pune, earning accolades along the way.

At the Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only blessed Kushagra with a bright future but also inspired him by playing a game of chess and discussing the finer points of the game.

The chief minister assured that the Uttar Pradesh government would extend full support to further nurture Kushagra’s talent, expressing confidence that this young international chess player would bring pride to Gorakhpur, the state, and the nation in the years to come.