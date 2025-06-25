Yogi govt transfers key dairy units to NDDB, pledges timely payments to farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reaffirmed the state’s commitment to increasing the income of milk producers, strengthening rural economies built around livestock, and ensuring high-quality dairy products for consumers.

Speaking at an event, he said, “The Uttar Pradesh government is working with full dedication to make the state’s dairy sector self-reliant, technologically equipped, and profitable for farmers.”

The day marked a significant milestone as the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation (PCDF) signed a crucial MoU with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the operation of three dairy plants in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Kannauj, along with a animal feed production facility in Ambedkar Nagar.

With NDDB taking charge of these facilities, new standards of efficiency, transparency, and professionalism will be established. Farmers will also benefit from timely payments, better prices, and stable marketing channels, creating a more sustainable and thriving dairy ecosystem across the state.

The Chief Minister said that by handing over the management to an experienced and capable institution like the NDDB, these units will improve in terms of technical skill, transparency, and direct benefits for farmers. He added that if Uttar Pradesh’s huge potential in livestock and milk production is developed in a planned and scientific way, the state can not only become the top milk producer in the country but also make its mark globally. The MoU with NDDB is an important, practical, and forward-looking step in that direction.

CM Yogi Adityanath also highlighted that dairy development in Uttar Pradesh has given a new boost to women’s empowerment. He mentioned the role of women in places like Balini Milk Producer Company in Jhansi and other districts like Agra and Gorakhpur and praised NDDB’s support in making this happen.

The Chief Minister urged PCDF to adopt NDDB’s best practices, emphasizing that the partnership will steer Uttar Pradesh’s dairy sector toward a more progressive and efficient future.

On this occasion, NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support during the successful organization of the World Dairy Summit 2022 in Noida. He also updated the gathering on the latest progress of NDDB’s dairy development projects in Uttar Pradesh. He assured that the three dairy plants and one animal feed unit handed over to NDDB would soon emerge as model and profit-making units in the state.

The Principal Secretary of the Dairy Development Department informed that the Kanpur dairy plant, built at a cost of Rs 160.84 crore, has a processing capacity of 4 lakh litres per day. The Gorakhpur and Kannauj plants, constructed at Rs 61.80 crore and Rs 88.05 crore respectively, each have a daily capacity of 1 lakh litres. Although these plants were completed earlier, they remained underutilized due to the absence of commercial buyers and high operating costs. With NDDB now taking over operations, all three units are expected to function at full capacity.

Additionally, the Ambedkar Nagar-based central animal feed manufacturing unit will also be transferred to NDDB under this agreement. Built at a cost of Rs 18.44 crore, this unit currently produces 100 metric tonnes of bypass protein feed per day, helping farmers across the state access balanced and affordable cattle feed. This financial year, the unit is estimated to earn a profit of Rs 66.88 lakh.

By handing over the operations of these units to NDDB, important benefits will be ensured — including timely payments to farmers, active participation of local cooperative societies, planned use of resources, proper maintenance of equipment, and reduction of unnecessary expenses.