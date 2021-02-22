After providing pure drinking water from the tap to 59708 schools of the state under the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission, the Yogi government has now approved projects to cover about 4500 villages in nine districts of Bundelkhand and Vindhya region with piped drinking water schemes.

A baseline survey of the houses, which are not being supplied by the pipeline, was first carried out under the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission in the state. Further action plans were prepared based on this survey.

The Yogi government has approved projects to cover piped drinking water schemes in about 4500 villages of nine districts of Bundelkhand and Vindhya region which had never been supplied with pure drinking water. The entire area was divided into 50 parts and the best quality bidders were allowed to work at very competitive rates. These companies will also maintain these projects for the next 10 years.

Anurag Srivastava, the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission and Namami Gange Project Principal Secretary said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made sure that there is no shortage of funds for this scheme.

On August 15, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the mission of providing drinking water from the tap in the homes as a water life mission. Under this scheme, the target is to provide drinking water from tap to every household in all the villages of the country by 2024.

In this regard, Anurag Srivastava said that it is our duty to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi to provide drinking water to every home in time and we will accomplish it.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, pure drinking water has been provided in 59708 schools in the state. So far, out of 1441 arsenic-affected habitations in the state, tap water has been provided to every household in 1358 habitations through the piped drinking water scheme.

To provide pure drinking water, arsenic removal units and fluoride removal units are being installed in about 1000 habitations in the state. Apart from this, new arsenic removal units and fluoride removal units are being installed in 1025 affected villages.

Quality affected special villages in the state are provided with JE and AES.

The Yogi government has also taken the initiative to cover the affected villages by the MP Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana while the Scheduled Caste-dominated villages and the remaining villages would be covered under the Pure Life Drinking Water Scheme under the Water Life Mission.

The Yogi government has selected 40 thousand priority villages in the first phase and decided to provide competitive bidding at the state level to cover these villages with a pure piped drinking water scheme so that qualified and competent bidders can get competitive rates and the work can be completed in time.

On the basis of these rates, the work of formation of DPR will be presented to the District Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission and the right of project approval has been given by the state government to the District Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission so that the work can be done easily and fast.

The District Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission are headed by the District Magistrate. All these projects are to be maintained by these same bidders for the next 10 years.