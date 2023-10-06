Yogi declares Gangetic Dolphin UP’s aquatic animal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared the Gangetic Dolphin state aquatic animal.

He emphasised the need to maintain the purity of ponds and rivers. These dolphins are found in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Ghaghra, Rapti, and Gerua. The estimated population of Gangetic dolphins in the state is around 2000.

Additionally, the CM highlighted the importance of training local residents on how to interact with wildlife.

He proposed training individuals from villages connected to the Tiger Reserve as guides, aiming to create employment opportunities and raise awareness within the community.

He said, “It’s important for both tourists and local residents to refrain from using plastic, as it harms our water and nature.”