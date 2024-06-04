Yogi congratulates people for supporting NDA for a third term

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the people for supporting the NDA for a third term in the Lok Sabha elections.

CM Yogi wrote on social media on Tuesday, “The people of India have given a clear majority to NDA for the third consecutive time”.

“The NDA has received absolute majority mandate in Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding this is a seal of confidence of the people of the country on the policy, leadership, and decisions of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi said, “Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates.”

“Thanks to all the hardworking workers and officials of the BJP-NDA alliance who gathered with family spirit and gratitude to the public! Long live Mother India!,” he added.