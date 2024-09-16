Yogi calls Pakistan the cancer of humanity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Monday that Pakistan is a cancer of humanity, which has become a canker for the entire world.

He said, “If the Congress leadership at the time of Independence and Jogendra Nath Mandal had together foiled the conspiracy of the Muslim League, this canker would not have existed.”

Stating that unless there is an operation in Pakistan, treatment (of the cancer) is not possible, he said the treatment has started. Now, the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) want to join India. Balochistan also wants to separate from Pakistan.

CM Yogi said Lord Krishna has murli (flute) in one hand and a sudarshan chakra (weapon) in the other. Only Murli will not suffice the purpose of security but the Sudarshan is necessary. When sudarshan is in hand, no Shantikali Maharaj will have to make sacrifices.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, inaugurated Siddheshwari Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, the UP CM said, “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh knew that if we continue to fall prey to the vicious alliance run by the Congress, the Congress will divide the country, massacre Hindus, divide them into castes and destroy India’s tradition and culture. What RSS said proved to be true and Congress divided the country for its own vested interests.

He said it’s India’s time now. We are moving towards making the country a big power in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the able leadership of PM Modi, the entire country is working for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

CM Yogi said, “This program of consecration of Maa Siddheshwari and the inauguration of the temple is an important moment for all of us. Revered saint Shantikali Maharaj had taken forward the chain of ashrams in 1994. Chittaranjan Maharaj is carrying forward the resolutions that Shantikali Maharaj had taken at that time, without stopping and without wavering. That’s why the Indian government is also honoring him.”

CM Yogi inaugurated the temple by breaking a coconut. Following this, he worshiped Mata Siddheshwari as per the rituals. He also planted saplings in the temple premises participated in the Mahayagya organized in the temple and made offerings.

In the program, along with CM Yogi, Maharaja Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, former Chief Minister and MP of Tripura Biplab Deb, BJP State President Rajiv Bhattacharya, NDA ally and Prince of Tripura royal family Pramod Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, Union Joint Minister of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sachindranath were present.

This newly-constructed temple at Barkathal is one of the 24 temples managed by Shanti Kali Ashram in the northeastern state. Maharaja Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, head of Shanti Kali Ashram, has been working to protect Hindu culture, tradition, and religion. He was awarded the Padma Shri last year.