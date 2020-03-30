Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is visiting Noida on Monday to review the arrangements and response to combat the novel Coronavirus disease.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Adityanath said he will be visiting Noida today to take cognisance of the plight of the situation of migrant workers, returning from Delhi.

The chief minister will also inspect the Control Room located in Delhi. He will stay in Delhi tonight and visit Ghaziabad and Meerut tomorrow.

Noida has been the hardest hit region in UP by the Coronavirus pandemic, accounting for 31 of the total 82 cases. If district health officials are to be believed then, it is clear that coronavirus has struck in Noida and Greater Noida through foreigner contacts.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken to the roads in Lucknow to make a reality check of the arrangements made during the lockdown.

He visited the Mohaan Road toll plaza in Lucknow where he interacted with migrants and asked them to remain quarantined.

The CM further advised them to inform the medical facility if they developed any symptoms of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Monday, transferred Rs 611 crore directly to the bank accounts of 27.5 lakh workers of the state, registered under the MNREGA scheme.