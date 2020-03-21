In order to tackle the coronavirus crisis in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday announced that the state government will give Rs 1,000 to daily wagers as a help.

“There are 15 lakh daily wage laborers registered in the state, they will be given assistance of Rs 1,000. Also, 20.37 lakh labourers (rickshaw pullers, street vendors, hawkers, construction workers) will also get this financial aid. In addition to this, all registered labourers will be given maintenance allowance,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He announced the immediate payment to MNREGA workers and said the assistance amount of Rs 1,000 will go directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries.

“The government will provide food grains to 1.65 crore families. The BPL families will get 20 kg of wheat, 15 kg of rice for free. The grains will be distributed through the PDS shops. However, the pension of April-May will be given in April only,” Adityanath said.

Amid the spread of deadly novel coronavirus, the Chief Minister appealed to people not to panic.

“Do not panic. We have enough food, so traders do not hoard. Do not rush, do not let infection happen, do not line up in shops, go for whatever is necessary,” he said.

CM assured that there will be no shortage of anything to the people amid the spread of the virus. All metro services in the state will be closed on Sunday.

He also appealed to people to not to go to market unnecessarily and assured that medicines and food grains will be available during the unofficial lockdown.

As of now, Uttar Pradesh has reported 23 positive cases of deadly coronavirus. Nine people have recovered from the infection.

(With inputs from IANS)