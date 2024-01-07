Write medico-legal report in legible handwriting or typed format: Orissa HC to doctors

Expressing displeasure over doctors’ casual approach in writing medico-legal documents in illegible manner, the Orissa High Court has asked the State Government to issue directions to all the doctors of the State to write the post-mortem report and prescription in capital letters or in legible handwriting.

Justice S K Panigrahi issued the orders in this regard while hearing the representation moved by Rasananda Bhoi, who has lost his eldest son to snakebite. The petitioner had sought for grant of ex-gratia assistance for son’s death in accordance with ‘State Specific Disaster’ guideline.

But the doctor, who conducted the post-mortem of the deceased for confirmation of snakebite death, had written something which was not legible and cannot be comprehended in ordinary course of reading unless the writer himself or handwriting expert is invited to examine such description.

Hence, it is expected that doctors, who are dealing with medico-legal issues and writing casually with very poor handwriting, are required to change their attitude and write either in capital letters or in a typed form or in good handwriting so that the judicial system does not suffer from unnecessary fatigue in reading their handwriting.

“In many cases, the casual approach of most of the doctors while writing the post-mortem report is affecting the comprehension of medico-legal documents badly and the judicial system finds it very difficult to read those letters and come to a definite conclusion”, Justice Panigrahi noted in the order.

Hence, this Court directs the Odisha Chief Secretary to issue directions to all the doctors of the State to write the post-mortem report and prescription in capital letters or in legible handwriting, the HC ordered.

Moreover, the tendency of writing such zigzag handwriting, which cannot be read by any common man or by judicial officers, has become a fashion among the doctors of the State. It is generally felt that the medical prescription and medico-legal documents are written in bad handwriting which affects the quality of appreciation of evidence in the judicial system.

”Substantial number of doctors in the State resort to such handwriting which cannot be read by any ordinary person. In such a view of the matter, the Chief Secretary of the State is directed to issue a circular to all the Medical Centers, Private Clinics and Medical Colleges and Hospitals directing them to write in proper handwriting or in a typed form when they are prescribing medicine or writing some medico-legal reports,” it said.