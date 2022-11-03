Wreath laying ceremony held in honour of Major Somnath in Srinagar

A wreath laying ceremony was held by the Indian Army on Thursday in the honour of Major Somnath, PVC (Posthumous), at Saviours of Kashmir War Memorial located at Srinagar International Airport.

Major Somnath of the 4th Battalion, the Kumaon Regiment led ‘D’ Company of his battalion at Budgam against the raiders approaching Srinagar from North on November 3, 1947.

Despite being heavily outnumbered and coming under heavy fire, ‘D’ Company under his leadership foiled the enemy’s advance towards Srinagar airfield during the crucial hours.

In this decisive battle of 1947, Major Somnath along with one Junior Commissioned Officer and 20 other ranks made the supreme sacrifice, defending the motherland against all odds.

For his ultimate courage, leadership and dedication, Major Somnath was conferred with the country’s first and highest war time gallantry award – the Param Vir Chakra – posthumously.

On behalf of Lt General ADS Aujla, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Colonel Manoram Yadav, Officiating Commandant, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, laid the wreath at the Saviours of Kashmir War Memorial as a mark of respect to Major Somnath.