Worshiped at Srinagar, Lord Shiva’s Holy Mace bound for Amaranth

SNS | Jammu | July 29, 2022 5:03 pm

July-29,2022-SRINAGAR:Head priest Mahant Deependra Giri along with a group of Sadhus rituals performed Chhari Mubarak ?Charri Mubark? offer prayers at Sharika Bhawani Temple in old city (Downtown) Srinagar on Friday, 29 July 2022. Photo/ Mohammad Amin War

Before leaving for the Holy Cave Shrine of Amarnath on 7 August, the holy mace (Chhari Mubarak) of Lord Shiva was worshipped, on Friday, by Mahant Deependra Giri at Srinagar’s ancient ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple at Hari Parvat. As per the age old tradition, the Chhari Mubarak is taken to the temple in the old city for prayers.

A sizable number of Sadhus and devotees participated in the prayers that lasted for about 90 minutes. Goddess ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ popularly known as ‘Tripursundari’, amongst the mystics, is believed to be ‘Isht Devi’ (presiding deity) of the Srinagar city who manifested herself in a figure of ‘Shila’ (Holy Rock) at Hari Parvat.

Chhari-Sthapana’ ceremony shall be performed on Sunday the 31st of July at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara Building Budshah Chowk Srinagar and traditional ‘Chhari-Pujan’ shall be performed on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ that falls on Tuesday, the 2 August.

Chhari-Mubarak shall leave on 7 August for Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath situated at an altitude of 13500 feet in South Kashmir from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar for main course of pilgrimage. The traditional pujan and rituals shall be performed on the auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ on 12 August.

