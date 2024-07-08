Worli hit-and-run: Maha CM hits out at misuse of power; assures strict punishment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a resolute stance against perpetrators who evade accountability in view of the recent Worli hit-and-run case.

“It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to evade justice,” he said in a statement posted on social media. “The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us, and we will ensure that justice is served.”

Highlighting specific measures to combat such incidents, he said directions have been sent to the state police department. “I have instructed the state police to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness,” he affirmed. “We are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders.”

The chief minister further underscored his commitment to impartiality in justice, asserting, “No one, regardless of wealth, influence, or political affiliation, will be immune from prosecution as long as I am the chief minister. I have zero tolerance for injustice.”

Shinde’s statements come in the wake of public outcry following the Worli hit-and-run case where a Shiv Sena leader’s son fled the scene after fatally injuring a woman.

The speeding car of the accused, identified as Mihir Shah, struck a fisherman and his wife who were riding a scooter near Atria Mall in Mumbai’s Worli. The two-wheeler was hit from behind which resulted in the woman and the husband falling on the car’s bonnet.

Tragically, the wife succumbed to injuries, while the husband sustained injuries in the accident. The driver fled the spot after the accident.

According to reports, the woman was dragged for 100 metres after being stuck on the bonnet of the luxury car, resulting in fatal injuries to her.

The car has been seized by Mumbai Police. As per officials, the driver and his son were present in the car at the time of the accident. The search for the absconding driver is underway.