World’s Best School Prizes 2025: EKYA School Bengaluru ranked among World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Schools

In a significant achievement, EKYA School in JP Nagar, Bengaluru has been ranked among the Top 10 Most Innovative Schools in the world. The list was published by T4 Education under the World’s Best School Prizes.

According to the UK based T4 Education group, the World’s Best School Prizes celebrate schools that are driving positive change in five key areas.

Guided by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), the prizes are distributed in five categories to honour educational institutions for their contribution to wider societal progress on a global elevel.

Reacting to the development, Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder of Ekya Schools, said, “We are truly honoured to receive this global recognition.”

“Our mission has always been to empower learners with the mindset and skills to innovate and create meaningful impact,” she added.

Besides EKYA, CM RISE School Vinoba, Ryan Group of Institutions, Kalvi International Public School, and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Faridabad have also made it to the top 10 list in various categories.

The World’s Best School Prizes are the world’s most prestigious education awards, giving inspirational schools a global platform so others can replicate their best practices, according to the T4 Education official website.

Through this platform, the UK-based group celebrates schools everywhere for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners and for their enormous contribution to society’s progress.