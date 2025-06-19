World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: President urges collective action for disease-free India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appreciated the efforts of the Government of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

In her message, the President lauded the initiative of the state government for organising World Sickle Cell Awareness Day on 19 June 2025 in the Barwani district. President Murmu said that Sickle Cell Anaemia, which affects millions of people worldwide, has a particularly severe impact on India’s tribal population, and so observing this day with determination to fight against the disease is a significant step forward.

The President was earlier scheduled to be present personally at the event, but her visit to MP was cancelled.

Sending her message on the occasion, she stated that in order to achieve the goals of a developed India, it is essential that all citizens remain healthy, as only healthy citizens can contribute effectively to the progress of their lives, their states, and the nation. President Murmu called upon all stakeholders to come together and work in unison to make India free from Sickle Cell Anaemia.

She highlighted that for decades, “Many individuals in our tribal communities and underprivileged regions have suffered from the pain of Sickle Cell Anaemia. To prevent the intergenerational transmission of this disease, community-level screening, genetic counselling, and proper disease management are critically important.”

She noted that the national commitment to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia by the year 2047 is a visionary initiative aimed at eradicating the disease from its root. Under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, integrated treatment centres have been established for those affected by the disease, where essential medicines are provided free of cost.

President Murmu added that the efforts being undertaken under this national mission have led to the timely identification of the disease in several tribal communities at both the state and national levels, thereby improving treatment outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for patients. She emphasised that only through a collective, sustained, and humane approach by all stakeholders can this health challenge be eradicated at its root.

President Murmu urged all partners and stakeholders to remain united in working towards this goal, and stated, “Let us all continue to work together with determination to achieve a Sickle Cell Anaemia-free India.”