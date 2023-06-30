World of opportunity for youth as India shows its capacity: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India today enjoyed higher respect and admiration in the world due to its demonstrated capacity and this was opening a flood of opportunities for Indian youth and students in technology as well as in humanities.

He was addressing the Valedictory Ceremony of Centenary Celebrations of the University of Delhi at the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Complex, attended by a large strength of senior academicians, students and alumni.

The Prime Minister said his recent US trip showed the world now trusted the Indian youth and had taken note of Indian capacity. One of its outcomes was India and the US had concluded the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) deal.

This would open endless opportunities for the Indian youth, from earth to Space and from semi-conductors to AI (Artificial Intelligence), he said.

The Indian youth would get access to technology which was once beyond the country’s reach, he said, and the youth would improve their skills. US companies like Micron, Google and Applied Materials have decided to make large investments in the country. All this indicated the future India was headed for and what kind of opportunities would be available to the Indian youth.

Industry 4.0 revolution is knocking on India’s doors, the Prime Minister said. Till recently, India watched AI, AR-VR only in science fiction movies. Now, these have become part of real life. From driving to surgery, robotics have become the new-normal, and these sectors are opening new avenues for the youth and students, he said.

India has opened its defence sector and announced a new policy framework for drones. These decisions would give opportunities to a majority of the youth to rise in their careers, he said.

Not just technology, the Prime Minister showed how India’s rising international role was opening new doors for work in the humanities. Struck by India’s development strides, there is growing curiosity and interest in India’s culture, he said. India was offering help to other countries during the Corona crisis, when most countries were worried about their necessities.

The world became curious about Indians’ character and their ability to consider helping others during a crisis, he said. India’s rising capacity and its G20 Presidency are making people wonder about it. This is creating opportunities for Indian humanities students who can do research on Indian way of life and educate the world about it, he said.

There is Yoga science, culture, festivals, literature, history, heritage, systems, cuisine, all are in discussion today, Mr Modi said. There is attraction for them and they are in demand. So, there is a rising demand for youth who can convey to the world India’s varied capacities, he said.

Indian values like democracy, equality and mutual respect are setting standards for human values for rest of the world, creating new opportunities for Indian youth in forums like government and diplomacy. Unlimited new possibilities are visible in fields of history, culture and heritage, he said.

The Prime Minister said tribal museums are being set up in different states of the country and the PM Museum is presenting the development journey of independent India. He announced that the world’s largest heritage museum, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, will be set up in Delhi. For the first time, he said, art, culture and history students have opportunities to turn their passions into profession, he said.

In the same way, he said, there is growing recognition for Indian teachers. Often world leaders had told him about their Indian teachers, Mr Modi said. “This soft power of India can be a success story for the Indian youth,” he said. The Indian universities and educational institutions have to create a mindset for this and prepare a roadmap.

Just as individuals prepare themselves mentally to achieve their targets in life, educational institutions have to do the same for nations, the Prime Minister said. It’s only visions and missions of these institutions would make India’s new generation “future ready” and give them temperament to face the challenges, Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Delhi University has completed its centenary when the nation is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav after completing 75 years of its Independence.

Universities and educational institutions reflect the achievements of any nation, he said. The deeper are the roots of educational institutions, the greater would be the glory of the nation.

There is therefore a need for an inter-connection between the visions of universities and nations, Mr Modi said. The Delhi University, he said, had set many landmarks in its 100-year journey, connected with lives of many students, teachers and others.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the building for the Faculty of Technology, Computer Centre and Academic Block, to be built in the North Campus of the University. He released a Commemorative Centenary Volume – Compilation of Centenary Celebrations; a Logo Book – Logo of Delhi University and its colleges; and Aura – 100 Years of University of Delhi.