World looks up to India to overcome global challenges: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the world is looking up to India to overcome global challenges.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the United Nations Ocean Conference with participation of over 150 countries of the world, including Heads of State, senior ministers, eminent scientists and policymakers, he said over the last two days, he and the other members of the Indian delegation have realized how much of expectation other countries have from India.

Dr Jitendra Singh attributed this to the change of perception about India’s capabilities that has happened over the last 11 years, with certain decisive measures taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and also the stability of the government offered to him over the last decade.

Referring to the completion of 11 years of the Modi government, he said that it is a pleasant coincidence that there is today a huge surge and enthusiasm among the representatives of other member states and countries to benefit from India’s capabilities and capacities.

The minister said that as far as the ocean related concerns and challenges are concerned, India has not only taken a lead in handling these challenges, but the strength to its efforts came from the resolve of the political dispensation which was evident by the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Deep Ocean Mission not once but twice in his independence day address consecutively for two years.

In the last ten years, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the difference now is that India is taken seriously, even in matters of global concerns like ocean challenges, climate patterns, and clean energy concerns, whereas earlier on the world thought of India as a non-serious or complacent actor in these domains.

Elaborating further, Dr Jitendra Singh said the challenges of the ocean concerns need to be addressed collectively because nearly 70% of the earth’s surface is occupied by oceans and the oceans know no political or geographical boundaries, and therefore, the good and bad effects emanating from the oceans affect the humanity, regardless of the nationality or the country.