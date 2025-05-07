World leaders urge India, Pak to explore diplomacy to defuse tensions

World leaders on Wednesday urged both India and Pakistan to exercise calm and maximum restraint in the wake of Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian armed forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK.

Expressing concerns over the escalation of tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, the world leaders urged both sides to resort to the option of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse tensions.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump, who was among the first to react described the situation as a “shame” and hoped that the tensions ended quickly.

Advertisement

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s (President of the United States’s) comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on social media platform X.

Donald Trump also expressed hope for a swift de-escalation. “We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval office. They’ve been fighting for a long time. I just hope it ends very quickly,” he said.

China also urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint amid rising tensions.

A statement issued by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “China expresses regret over India’s military actions this morning and is concerned about the current developments. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm and restrained, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation.”

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was deeply concerned about the deepening military confrontation between India and Pakistan and called for both countries to show restraint. In a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website, Russia said it condemns all forms of terrorism.

Reacting to the operation a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement: “The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries.”

“The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” it further said.

Urging both India and Pakistan to show restraint France Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview on TF1 television: “We understand India’s desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to avoid escalation and, of course, to protect civilians.”

Reacting to the operation, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi in a statement said: “In regard to the terrorist act that occurred in Kashmir on April 22, our country firmly condemns such acts of terrorism. Furthermore, we express strong concern that this situation may lead to further retaliatory exchanges and escalate into a full-scale military conflict……For the peace and stability of South Asia, we strongly urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilise the situation through dialogue.”

Qatar, in a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it “follows with great concern the continuing escalation between India and Pakistan” and called for “resolving the crisis through diplomatic channels.”

The statement further said it “emphasizes the urgent need to keep communication channels open between India and Pakistan.”

Also reacting to the operation Turkey urged India and Pakistan to act with common sense adding that India’s latest military action created the risk of an “all-out war.”

UAE Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in a statement, urged India and Pakistan to show restraint, reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

“His Highness reaffirmed that diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective means of peacefully resolving crises, and achieving the shared aspirations of nations for peace, stability, and prosperity,” the statement said.

Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said in a statement that Israel supports India’s right to self-defence.

In a post on X, Mr Azar said, “Israel supports India’s right for self defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”