Touted to be the largest evacuation exercise in the world, the Government has decided to bring back its citizens stranded in 12 countries amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, by air and by sea starting Thursday in a phased manner.

Around 14,800 Indian nationals will be reportedly flown back in 64 flights in the first week ie. from 7-13 May.

These special flights would be operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express to repatriate Indians from 12 countries — the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

10 flights would fly back Indians from the UAE, 7 flights from the UK, 7 from the US, 2 from Qatar, 5 from Saudi Arabia, 5 from Singapore, 7 from Malaysia, 5 from Philippines, 7 from Bangladesh, 2 from Bahrain, 5 from Kuwait and 2 from Oman, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed.

The rates fixed for the journey is Rs 50,000 for London to Mumbai, London to Ahmedabad, London to Bengaluru and London to Delhi. For Chicago-Delhi-Hyderabad, the rough cost will be about Rs 1 lakh, the minister added.

The first day of evacuation will see 10 flights to bring back 2,300 Indians, according to news agency ANI.

On Day 2, around 2,050 Indians will reportedly arrive in Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi from nine different countries.

On the third day, a similar number is expected to arrive in Mumbai, Kochi, Lucknow and Delhi from 13 countries spread across the Middle East, Europe, South East Asia and USA.

The government would evacuate 1,850 stranded nationals from eight different countries, including the US, UK and UAE on Day 4.

Each flight will have between 200 and 300 passengers, depending upon the aircraft, to ensure that social distancing is maintained. Before boarding the special flights, the passengers need to declare whether they have fever, cough, diabetes or any respiratory disease.

The government has stated that only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

India has been under lockdown since 25 March to curb the spread of the coronavirus and it will continue till 17 May. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from Gulf and other countries amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, said Indian Navy officials on Tuesday.

Three Navy warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul.

The Government had on Monday said it will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner from May 7.

The return journey of these stranded passengers is being arranged by aircraft and naval ships for which the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared, the government had stated.

“Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the MHA said in a press note.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government.

COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.