‘World Food India 2024’ begins on Thursday

The four-day ”World Food India 2024” will begin at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

This highly-anticipated global event will see the participation from over 90 countries, 26 Indian states and Union Territories, and 18 central ministries and allied government bodies. The event promises to be a major convergence of innovation, technology, and sustainability in the food processing sector.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), which is hosting the event, was today giving final touches to the preparations which aims to offer a truly exceptional experience to domestic and global participants. This year’s four-day event promises to be a landmark occasion, highlighting India’s emerging role as a global powerhouse in food processing.

Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan will be addressing the august gathering during the event while highlighting the government’s initiatives and future plans for the growth and development of the food processing sector in India.

A high–level CEO roundtable will also be held during the first day of the event which will be co-chaired by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

In addition, the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet organised by APEDA, MPEDA, and the commodity boards, will see a robust presence of over 1,000 buyers.