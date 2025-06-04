World Environment Day: Rajasthan to launch fortnight-long water conservation drive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma yet again appealed to people to make the Vande Ganga Water Conservation campaign, being launched on Thursday in the state, a grand success by playing a proactive role in promoting, protecting and ensuring maintenance of all potential water bodies and rainwater harvesting structures in their respective areas.

In his message to people through various media, Sharma said that the mega campaign is being launched in all cities, towns and villages of the state. People should join the fortnight-long crusade by working on rivers, rivulets, ponds, other water bodies, and rainwater harvesting structures in their respective areas.

Advertisement

“All should join working voluntarily – offering ‘shramdaan’ to make them pollution free, to make areas along their banks weeds and garbage free, and take all necessary steps to prevent the wasteful draining of rainwater”, the CM said.

Advertisement

“These places – rivers, ponds and water bodies – deserve to be worshipped and maintained in a sacred manner like the holy religious shrines”, he said.

More than one lakh projects, initiatives, and rainwater harvesting structures will be taken up, and a massive tree plantation drive will be conducted across the state, Chief Minister Sharma has said.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur district has been gearing up itself to work on more than 4000 projects/initiatives that have the potential to pave the way for the climatical and environmental transformation of the state capital and also regions in its surrounding, District Collector Dr Jitendra Kumar said.

Under the fortnight-long campaign that begins on World Environmental Day, on Thursday, we will launch work on 1949 projects/initiatives up to the village level and dedicate to the public 1,779 works and water bodies or rainwater structures, he said.

Besides this, a massive plantation drive will be carried out in 1,500 villages, the District Collector added.

The Chief Minister for sometime has been creating public awareness for participation of the people in the programmes and making it successful. On Monday, he has addressed a congregation of the ruling BJP leaders and office bearers exhorting the to mobile the party workers for the task of propagating the message about the programme up to the booth level.

CM Sharma has been actively creating public awareness to encourage participation of people in the programme and ensure its success. On Monday, the CM addressed a gathering of the party leaders and office bearers, urging them to mobilise BJP workers to spread the message about the programme down to the booth level.