World Bank to assist Kerala in waste management projects

Amid the crackdown against Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asserted that the state is in safe and strong hands and strict action is being taken against those who are plotting to disrupt the peace, harmony and communal harmony of the state.

Without naming Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal, in a video message to the countrymen especially Punjabis, Chief Minister Mann said that some anti-national elements are working with foreign forces to incite hatred in the state but strict action has been taken against such elements and they have been put behind bars.

Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. Amritpal, however, is still absconding as per the police The CM said he had received several calls from people praising his government.

“People are telling me, you have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab. In this matter, we will support you,” he said in his first reaction to the police action.

Mann said that history shows anyone who has tried to destroy the basic social fabric of the state has been given a crushing response by the Punjabis. He said on the one hand the state government is giving priority to employment, education, laptops, books, health care, infrastructure and other facilities, on the other hand on the other hand such anti-Punjab elements are inciting the youth to indulge in illegal activities against the country.

Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party’s patriotic and secular government in the state cannot be a silent spectator to all such anti-national acts, due to which strict action has been taken against them.

The CM thanked the people of the state for supporting the action of the state government to maintain law and order in Punjab. He vowed that no one would be allowed to hinder the progress of the state and disturb its hard-earned peace.

Mann said although some forces are making continuous efforts to derail the peace and progress of the state, their nefarious plans will not be allowed to succeed. He said the state government is making continuous efforts to strengthen the bonds of secularism, communal harmony and brotherhood in Punjab and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

He assured the countrymen that Punjab is in safe hands and all possible efforts will be made to make it a leading state of the country. He said history is privy to the fact that anyone who has tried to disturb the basic social fabric of the state has been given a befitting answer by the Punjabis.