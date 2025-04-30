Working on developing Uttarakhand as drone manufacturing hub: CM Dhami

Expressing his resolve to establish Uttarakhand as a defence production hub, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Our government is making serious efforts towards developing Uttarakhand as a leader in manufacturing drones and defense equipment.

He said this is being done by inculcating technological orientation in the youths and encouraging them to take up more innovative projects.

Dhami said this at the concluding session of “Surya Drone Tech 2025” show and conclave organised at Dehradun cantonment by the central command of the Indian Army jointly with Society of Indian Defense Manufacturers (SIDM).

In a geographically sensitive state like Uttarakhand, drone technology will be a boon for disaster relief operations. The state government is trying to make youths not only drone experts but also develop technology-based solutions for civilian usage.

Dhami said his government’s new Industrial policy gives priority to defence production and technological innovation. According to him, his government is focussed on making Uttarakhand a drone manufacturing hub.

“Diversity in drone technology is a living proof of India’s self-reliant technological capabilities. It is a matter of pride to see that India is now not only becoming self-reliant in the defense sector, but is also playing a leading role in technological innovation. Drone technology is today bringing revolutionary changes in every field from security to education, disaster management, agriculture” said the chief minister.