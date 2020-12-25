Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacts with the protesting farmers to clarify the centre’s position on the farm laws.

PM’s address coincides with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday today. In order to mark the day, party chief JP Nadda has directed union ministers, MPs and MLAs to participate in the address.

PM Modi will also release the next batch of financial aid of Rs 18,000 crore from the PM-Kisan scheme.

Working for the welfare of our hardworking farmers. #PMKisan https://t.co/sqBuBM1png — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

Launching an attack on Congress-led UPA government, PM said, “In 2013-14, when UPA was in power, Congress was in power, Sonia-Manmohan was in power, then the budget of farmers was Rs 21,900 crore. Right now, Modi ji increased Rs. 1,34,399 crore from 21,900 crore in the interim budget for farmers.”

“Those who are playing the game with their flags in the name of farmers, now they have to hear the truth. These people are searching for herbs to survive themselves in the political arena, by making a place in newspapers and media,” PM said.