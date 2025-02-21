Work hard to take the country to new heights: Amit Shah to students in Dang, Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday shared profound thoughts on education, youth empowerment, and the role of students in national development and said that students are the foundation of the country’s progress, and their hard work and dedication will take India to new heights.

He held an inspiring educational interaction with the students of the rural and tribal community of Santokba Dholakiya Vidya Mandir in the Dang district of Gujarat and urged them to pursue careers as doctors, engineers, and civil servants, stating that if they make the development of the country their goal, their personal growth would naturally be assured.

The aim of this dialogue held at Gujarat Bhawan in Chanakyapuri New Delhi was to inspire students and address their queries related to academics and careers.

Replying to the questions by students, the home minister emphasised the importance of hard work, dedication, and determination.

The students shared their thoughts on education and career with him.

Shah also gave suggestions on how they could contribute to the progress of the country. He said be it the celebration of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ or the election of Droupadi Murmu as the President of India, these decisions have helped take the pride of the tribal society to newer heights.

He emphasised that the upliftment and empowerment of the tribal community is the government’s priority, and it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave the tribal community their rightful recognition after independence.

The Union home minister and minister of cooperation said the Modi government is providing quality education to tribal students by establishing Eklavya Model

Residential Schools in every block having more than 50 per cent ST population having at least 20,000 tribals.

He mentioned that language has been a barrier for tribal students in the fields like medicine, engineering, and technical education, and in response to this, the Modi government has provided the option for students to take exams in their mother tongue.

Shah said these decisions have given tribal students a new hope, and further mentioned that in the six decades after independence, there was only one central tribal university in the country, whereas in the past decade, under the Modi government, two new tribal universities have been established.