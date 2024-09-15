Women’s Reservation Act an opportunity for Congress to support both established and aspiring women leaders: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Women’s Reservation Act is an opportunity for the party to identify, nurture and support both established and aspiring women leaders.

“In a system often stacked against women, it is critical for each one of you to fight for and claim your rightful share of social, economic and political power. I am happy to know that the membership drive will be followed by a pan-India leadership training programme. The Women’s Reservation Act is an opportunity for the Congress to identify, nurture and support both established and aspiring women leaders. We have witnessed the radical change ushered in by the 73rd and 74th Amendment,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in a congratulatory letter to the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on its 40th anniversary.

“This must inspire us to do more. I hope the AIMC continues to work towards ensuring greater political participation of women across caste, class and religious lines. Lastly, I salute your dedication to a cause greater than yourself, and wish the AIMC the very best in its future endeavours,” the letter read.

The Congress leader said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, he met remarkable women across India determined to make a difference.

“Many had the passion, perseverance and commitment to drive far-reaching changes in society. Some of the fiercest and most fearless voices against injustice were of women. In this day and age, there is no reason whatsoever to deny women meaningful opportunities in public life,” he said.

Congratulating the leaders and members for “building the organisation brick by brick”, the Congress leader said AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice and has firmly established itself as the most active frontal organisation of the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi congratulated AIMC on the launch of the nationwide online membership drive for the first time.

In a post X, the Congress leader said: “Congratulations and best wishes to all the office bearers and workers on the foundation day of All India Mahila Congress. Your tireless work is playing an important role in empowering the women of India.”

“Salute to your struggle and dedication for their respect, equality and safety,” he said.