Women seek proper representation in BJP’s ticket allocation for J&K assembly polls

Women in large numbers protested outside the BJP office here on Tuesday, demanding adequate tickets for women in the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters raised slogans against the poor representation in the candidate lists issued so far.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its third list of 29 candidates for the second and third phases of elections. The list includes 10 candidates for the second phase and 19 for the third phase. So far, the BJP has announced the names of 45 candidates in three lists.

Advertisement

Among those on the list is Devender Singh Rana, a three-time MLA who recently quit the National Conference and joined the BJP. He is the younger brother of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1.

The BJP had won 25 seats in the last elections in 2014. However, the recent delimitation has changed the profile of many assembly constituencies.

Exuding confidence in the BJP forming the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the pre-poll alliance between the Congress and National Conference for the upcoming assembly elections will have no bearing on his party.

Singh was in Doda district, a part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, to accompany former minister Shakti Raj Parihar and Gajay Singh Rana who filed their nomination papers from the Doda-West and Doda assembly constituencies, respectively.