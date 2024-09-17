Women most harassed in the present BJP’s UP regime : state Congress

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Tuesday came down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath government alleging bad law and order situation, police harassment, discriminating among criminals on the basis of caste and religion as also rising crime against women in the state.

The party organised press conferences in every district of the state on Tuesday with its state president Ajay Rai in Varanasi and legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona in Lucknow to address the media to coincide with the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms Aradhana Mishra Mona in Lucknow accused the state government of giving protection to criminals and charged that the state government has failed to stop crime.

” The Yogi Adityanath government has lost both the trust of the people and the fear among criminals. Yogi Adityanath, who has been in power for the last 7 years, always talks about zero tolerance. But being narcissistic, they themselves are seen patting their own back on law and order from every platform. The truth, however, is the opposite. As the government machinery is not having honest intentions towards ending criminals and crime, out of the crimes being registered against women in the entire country, 25 per cent of them are from Uttar Pradesh alone ,” she alleged.

The Congress leader said ,” According to the report of the Home Ministry, in the year 2022, as many as 65,743 of crimes against women in UP were registered, which is highest compared to any other state.” She went on to say,” around 28,811 complaints of crimes like rape and attempted rape, molestation, dowry harassment, cyber crime, stalking were registered across the country in the year 2023, out of which 16,109 complaints were from Uttar Pradesh alone, which is the highest among all the states,”.

The Congress legislature party leader said that according to the data of “Crime in India Report 2022” , Uttar Pradesh remains number one in murder, rape, kidnapping, murder after rape, gangrape and crimes against women. “What is more shameful is that even after all these figures, Yogi Adityanath’s government is taking action on the basis of caste and religion, instead of making any concrete arrangements to stop crimes. She further said the state government is using bulldozers selectively and conducting fake encounters.

The Congress leader said that the Chief Minister of the state kept giving speeches at different forums that his government will punish the criminals , but the reality is that these very criminals have got the protection fromthe government.

She charged that the law and order system of the state has completely collapsed. During the reign of Yogi , the state has turned into a jungle raj and no one is safe anywhere, she thundered. ” The CM calls himself a saint and the flag bearer of Sanatan, but perhaps he forgot that women have been given the status of goddess in Sanatan. The misfortune is that women are the most insecure and suffering during his rule here,” she charged.