Women assuming leadership roles at every level: LS Speaker

Highlighting the transformative role of women in advancing India’s growth, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday stated that women are not just participants in development but are taking the lead across various fields.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said India is witnessing a new era where women are assuming leadership roles at every level—from grassroots democracy to the highest positions of power.

The Speaker paid tribute to the inspiring vision of the 15 Women Members of the Constituent Assembly stating that their contributions continue to energize the nation and serve as a guiding force for future generations.

“Our past shows the way forward, and these pioneering women laid the foundation for gender equality, inclusive governance, and women’s empowerment in India,” he stressed.

Emphasising that women’s empowerment lies at the core of India’s development journey, Mr Birla highlighted that as the nation celebrates 75 years of the Indian Constitution, it is essential to recognise the immense contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision and dedication helped shape India’s democratic framework.

He also reflected on India’s deep-rooted tradition of reverence for women, where motherhood, strength, sacrifice, and resilience are celebrated as integral values of society.

The Speaker applauded their growing presence in defence, where they are now flying fighter jets, serving in combat roles, and commanding naval expeditions.

He noted that women’s leadership in governance is stronger than ever, with the majority of elected representatives in rural local bodies being women. This, Mr Birla said, is a testament to the growing strength of women-led development in the country.

The Speaker expressed confidence that a day would come when women would hold a majority in elected bodies even without reservations, solely on merit and capability.