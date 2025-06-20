Woman Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

A woman Maoist was killed on Friday morning in a fierce gun battle between security forces and insurgents in the forested hills between Amatola and Kalpar villages in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

The joint operation, carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF), was launched following specific intelligence inputs and remains underway.

The exchange of fire began after the joint team crossed the Kotri River and entered the interior forests under the jurisdiction of the Chhotebethiya police station. Contact was established with the Maoists during the search, leading to an intense confrontation in the rugged terrain.

“One female Maoist was neutralized during the encounter. A firearm and other materials were recovered from the spot,” a senior police officer associated with anti-Naxal operations said. “Intermittent firing is still taking place. The area is difficult to navigate, and the teams are proceeding with caution.”

Top officials have confirmed that the final status of the operation, including identity details and further recoveries, will be officially released once the area is completely cleared.

This encounter adds to a growing list of successful counterinsurgency operations in the Maoist-affected Kanker district. In one of the most significant actions, 29 Maoists were killed on April 16, 2024, in the Binagunda forests of Kanker during a joint offensive by the DRG and CRPF, dealing a major blow to the CPI (Maoist).

Security experts see this encounter as part of a sustained strategy to dismantle Maoist strongholds. The offensive has intensified since Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated their commitment to eliminating left-wing extremism from the state.

“With consistent action on the ground, the morale of our forces remains high,” said a senior official from Chhattisgarh Police Headquarters. “Our focus remains on enhancing intelligence operations and ensuring minimal disruption to civilian life.” Further updates will be provided after the operation concludes and comprehensive field reports are received.

