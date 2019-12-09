Three people were arrested in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl for over a year, while the girl’s mother, who abetted the crime, is absconding, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhutiya village in Palitana taluka and a complaint was lodged on Saturday, an official said.

The victim’s father has alleged that the three men raped his daughter repeatedly for over a year and that they were helped by his wife in committing the crime. The girl’s father was allegedly drugged after which the accused would rape her.

“The victim’s father filed a case alleging three men repeatedly raped his daughter over a year and that his wife had abetted the crime. The victim has told us that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her,” the official said.

He identified the accused as Shanti Dhandhukiya, 46, Babubhai Sartanpara, 43, and Chandresh Sartanpara, 32.

The shocking incident comes to light in the wake of several rape cases being reported across the country following the Hyderabad rape and murder case.

Also, a rape survivor died on December 6 after she was set ablaze by five men accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.