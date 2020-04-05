In a bizarre incident, a 55-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain died in a hospital after a private hospital failed to find keys for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The woman came to the hospital complaining of difficulty in breathing. She was admitted in the hospital on Thursday night after she complained of difficulty in breathing and high blood pressure.

As her condition worsened, doctors decided to shift her to a hospital in Madhav Nagar which is meant for COVID-19 cases. Doctors had taken the sample for coronavirus test.

Later the woman was shifted to RD Gardi Medical College and Hospital that had better facilities, according to the officials.

As the ambulance carrying the 55-year-old reached to the hospital, it was found that the ICU was locked and employees concerned were not present at the hospital.

Attempts were made to break the lock of the ICU but in the meantime, the condition of the patient worsened further.

After the lock was broken, the woman could not be saved despite efforts by the doctors.

Ujjain Chief Medical Officer Anusuya Gawli on the incident, said: “She was suffering from chronic illnesses like hypertension, diabetes. She was referred to the medical college. Our specialist took the samples for COVID-19 but her condition deteriorated and she died. We are conducting a probe into the matter.”

Taking action on the incident, two senior doctors, civil surgeon Dr RP Parmar and Dr Mahesh Marmat – in-charge of Madhav Nagar Hospital, have been removed from their posts for not providing ventilator to the woman and another patient, who also died later.

Meanwhile, the reports for coronavirus test results of the woman are still awaited.