Woman, child killed in fire in SGPGI OT; govt orders probe

A woman and a small child killed in a massive fire that broke out in the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) hospital on Monday due to a short circuit.

The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

According to officials of the hospital, the fire broke out in Operation Theatre (OT) 1 at 12.40 pm due to a spark in the monitor and spread first to the workstation before engulfing the entire OT.

Advertisement

A female patient, who was undergoing surgery in the endosurgery OT, and a child who was undergoing heart surgery died due to the smoke filled in the OT.

Luckily, other patients in the hospital escaped unhurt thanks to their timely evacuation to other wards.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister of the state Brajesh Pathak called the incident unfortunate and ordered an investigation. The reasons behind the fire will be investigated and all possible assistance will be provided to the victim’s family.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken cognizance of the fire incident at SGPGI and directed senior officials and fire brigade teams to reach the spot and carry out relief work expeditiously.