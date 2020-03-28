The West Bengal police have arrested a 29-year-old woman on Friday night for spreading ‘fake news’ on social media about a doctor being tested positive in the state’s ID hospital, Beliaghata, police officials said.

An FIR was lodged with the cyber crime branch of Kolkata Police by the state health department.

“Chandrima Bhowmik, daughter of Kinkar Kr Bhowmik has been arrested in connection with posting a fake post about ID Hospital Beliaghata Doctor,” Kolkata police joint commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

Police have registered a case under section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, with section 505 (1)(b)/2 of the Indian Penal Code.

Chief Minister Mamata Banejee said the detective department has been asked to look into the matter.

“We will find out the source of fake news. The DD team has been deployed, the Special Task Force and Criminal Investigation Department are also on the job. We won’t spare such unscrupulous people,” she said.