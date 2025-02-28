Woman among 5 killed due to landslides in Jammu region

At least five people, including a woman, lost their lives in the Jammu region due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rains and snowfall. Normal life has been disrupted due to bad weather that has hit air, rail, and road traffic.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway that has been closed for vehicular movement. Traffic Police said that landslides, shooting stones and snow have resulted in the suspension of traffic movement on the highway.

A mother and her son died on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by rolling stones on a link road in Mongri, Tehsil of Udhampur district, late Thursday evening.

According to the police, the 52-year-old woman, Shano Devi, was declared dead at the hospital, while her son, Raghu, succumbed while being shifted to the hospital.

In Poonch, a Scorpio vehicle hired by CRPF was hit by a boulder in the Madana area, killing the driver, Wahid Ahmed from Poonch, and injuring two CRPF personnel.

In another incident, a Tipper truck fell into a gorge during heavy rainfall in the Bafliaz area of Surankote, killing the driver while the injured helper was taken to a local hospital.

In the Mahore area of Reasi district, a 14-year-old boy, Paviter Singh, died after being washed away in the Sangoor Nallah in the Tuli area of Chassana. Reports suggest he accidentally slipped into the water, and his body was recovered downstream.

There was heavy accumulation of snow between Ramsoo and Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

In view of the prevailing bad weather conditions, the Traffic Police have advised commuters to take precautions while driving as continuous rain and snowfall has led to slippery roads, landslides, mudslides, and blockade of roads at multiple locations.

People have been advised to undertake their journey only after confirming the status of roads from the traffic control units.