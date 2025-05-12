Without fear, there is no love: India invokes Ramcharitmanas to justify ‘Operation Sindoor’

On the second day of the joint briefing conducted by the Director Generals of Military, Air, and Naval Operations, Indian officials drew references from the Ramcharitmanas and cricket to underscore the nation’s readiness for any retaliatory action by Pakistan following the ceasefire.

Director General Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, while condemning Pakistan’s military for siding with terrorists, stated: “Our fight was with terrorists and their infrastructure, not with Pakistan’s military. That’s why we targeted only terror camps on May 7. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s military chose to bat for the terrorists and made it their own fight. Our retaliation was, therefore, necessary. They are responsible for their own losses.”

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, Bharti quoted a verse from Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas: “Vinay na maanat jaladh jad gaye teen din beeti, bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoye na preeti,” which translates to: “The ocean, unmoved by polite requests, remained obstinate for three days. Then Lord Rama, in anger, said — without fear, love does not arise.”

The verse illustrates a lesson from Lord Rama, who, despite advocating humility, resorted to invoking fear when faced with unyielding opposition.

“All our military bases and systems remain fully operational and are ready to undertake any future missions should the need arise,” Bharti added, emphasizing the forces’ preparedness.

Director General Military Operations, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, while outlining India’s multi-layered air defence system designed to counter aerial attacks from Pakistan, likened the defence to Australia’s fierce bowling lineup of the 1970s.

“We anticipated attacks from across the border and had prepared accordingly. Our counter-manned aerial systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and integrated air defence systems formed a robust grid. When Pakistan attacked our airfields and logistics installations on the night of May 9–10, they failed to breach this defence,” he said.

Claiming that the air defence grid was impenetrable to Pakistani drones, Ghai added: “Targeting our airfields and logistics is extremely difficult. In the 1970s Ashes series between Australia and England, two bowlers—Thomson and Lillee—decimated the English lineup. The Australians coined the phrase: ‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo doesn’t get ya, Lillee must.’ That’s what our air defence is like—if one layer doesn’t get you, another will.”

In the iconic 1974–75 Ashes series, Australian fast bowlers Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee took 58 wickets against England, leading to Australia’s 4-1 victory.