Withdraw policy to recruit guest lecturers in govt schools and colleges in Himachal: CPM

The Himachal Pradesh State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned the state government’s decision to recruit guest lecturers in government schools and colleges.

With over 12,000 vacant positions across these institutions, this policy, according to the party, will not only degrade the quality of education in the state but also exploit the educated youth.

CPM State Committee Secretary Sanjay Chauhan stated that the current Congress government is following the same policy as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre and blindly implementing the New Education Policy.

The party emphasised that education and healthcare are fundamental drivers of socio-economic progress of any country and state, and the government must not compromise on these sectors.

“Permanent recruitment should be made to fill the vacant positions, ensuring that no school, college, or healthcare institution is understaffed. Only through such measures can these institutions provide quality services,” he demanded.

Furthermore, data reveals that more than 8 lakh educated, unemployed youths are awaiting jobs in the state, with many others preparing for competitive exams after qualifying for the UGC-NET/TET, he said, adding that the government’s decision to hire guest lecturers instead of making permanent appointments is a betrayal of the state’s young, talented workforce.

The party demands the immediate withdrawal of the guest lecturer policy, it said.

The CPM also criticised the legislation introduced by the Congress government in the state assembly during the winter session, specifically ‘The Himachal Pradesh Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Government Employees Bill, 2024’.

The CPM demanded the immediate withdrawal of the bill, stating that it was introduced hastily and without proper consideration.

Chauhan further pointed out that in 1974, when the state’s population was around 36 lakh, the number of employees stood at 1.76 lakh.

“Today, with the population more than doubling, the number of employees has only increased to 1.86 lakh.

This significant shortfall in staffing has detrimental consequences for public services,” he said, suggesting that the government must immediately fill all vacant positions with a permanent recruitment drive, cease the exploitation of educated, unemployed youth through contract and guest teacher policies, and ensure that the state’s public services are adequately staffed.