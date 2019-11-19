Delhi- NCR had a sunny Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the season.

According to the MeT department forecast, it would be mainly clear sky in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 67 percent, at 8.30 am, said an official of the department.

The air quality index of Delhi at 202 stood in ‘poor’ category till 8 am.

But the AQI is likely to enter the ‘severe’ zone again on Thursday due to a gradual dip in wind speed over the next two-three days, weather experts said.

As per MeT department forecast, shallow to moderate fog will appear from Wednesday and continue till the weekend.