With optical fibre, Army brings to Siachen, DBO seamless connectivity at 18,000 feet

The Indian Army has achieved a significant milestone by extending optical fibre connectivity to Siachen and Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), the world’s highest and coldest battlefields.

The announcement about the feat was made via the official X handle of the Fire and Fury Corps, showcasing the Army’s dedication to enhancing communication in these remote regions of Ladakh.

Situated at altitudes ranging from 18,000 to 20,000 feet in the Karakoram mountain range, the Siachen Glacier is known as the highest battlefield in the world. This militarised zone endures extreme weather, with temperatures plummeting to -50°C with strong icy winds making conditions perilous.

Advertisement

In their X post, the Fire and Fury Corps commended their #Signallers, stating, “Reaching Out To The Farthest & The Highest Battlefield Amidst the icy heights of #Siachen and #DBO the firefurycorps #Signallers braved the toughest weather conditions to ensure optical fibre connectivity at heights above 18000 feet.”

“For the very first time and against all odds, optical fibre cables were meticulously laid across the ruthless and unforgiving terrain to connect remote locations. Navigating treacherous crevasses to enduring bone-chilling frigid winds, they left no stone unturned to ensure seamless connectivity in formidable conditions. Perseverance and unyielding spirit prevailed over every challenge,” it further read.

The strategic importance of this development is underscored by past tensions in the region, such as the 2020 Galwan incident, which was reportedly triggered by China’s objections to Indian infrastructure projects, including the road connecting the DBO airfield. Both nations maintain longstanding territorial claims in the area, adding to the significance of these advancements in connectivity.