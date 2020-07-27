India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday as the country recorded the highest single spike of 49,931 cases in 24 hours.

As many as 708 people succumbed to the deadly infection taking the death toll to 32,771, the Ministry of Health informed.

As of Monday, the total Coronavirus infections stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases and 9,17,568 cured cases.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has further improved to 63.92 per cent, the Government said and added that the recovery/death ratio is 96.55%:3.45% now.

However, India is the third worst hit country after the US and Brazil in terms of cases. India is now adding over a lakh cases every three days.

Last Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh-mark and within seven days it added three lakh more fresh cases.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit state after recording a single-day spike of 9,431 cases taking the state’s tally to 3,75,799 of which 13,656 people have died.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu (2,13,723), Delhi (1,30,606), Karnataka (96,141) and Andhra Pradesh (96,298).The national capital recorded a single-day spike of 1,075 cases taking the tally beyond 1.3 lakh cases of which 11,904 were active cases as 3,827 people died and 1,14,875 were cured and discharged.

On the global front, the overall number of Coronavirus cases has topped 16.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 647,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,199,796, while the fatalities rose to 647,910, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The United States of America accounts for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,233,764 and 146,934, respectively, according to the CSSE.