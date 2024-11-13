With five new milestones achieved in 15 days, Ayodhya sets a ‘record of records’

Ayodhya is setting a “record after records” with five milestones achieved in just 15 days, spanning events from Deepotsav to the Parikrama. Now, with the upcoming Kartik Purnima fair, the city of Lord Ram is poised to set a sixth record, creating a wave of celebrations.

From saints to locals and pilgrims, everyone credits this achievement to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. They believe these achievements are the result of the spiritually charged atmosphere in the temple city fostered by CM Yogi’s influence.

Notably, since the decision favouring the Ram temple and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s laying of the temple’s foundation, Ayodhya’s prominence has resonated nationwide and globally.

While the Yogi Adityanath Government started Deepotsav celebrations, it reached the pinnacle of glory following the construction of Ram temple this year. After Shri Ram was enshrined in the grand temple as a child deity, CM Yogi announced an extraordinary Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

Over five days on the banks of the Saryu, three records were set with the chief minister himself witnessing the Saryu Aarti and Deepotsav lamp-lighting records.

The first record was laying 28 lakh diyas in 72 hours while the second was 1,100 monks performing Saryu Aarti together. The third record was created when more than 25 lakh lamps were lit on 55 ghats including Ram ki Paidi on Deepotsav while the fourth was when lakh devotees did 14 Kosi Parikrama on Saturday-Sunday last.

However, the fifth record was achieved when around 25 lakh devotees completed Panchkosi Parikrama on November 11.

The sixth record is slated to be achieved on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 15 when a record number of pilgrims are expected to take a dip in Saryu River.