In the biggest single-day jump in Coronavirus cases since the pandemic was first reported in January, India reported 18,552 fresh infections in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 5,08,953, the Health Ministry said this morning.

As many as 384 deaths were reported in the same period taking the total number of casualties due to the virus to 15,685.

The steady rise over the past week saw the nation breach its daily count everyday, with the biggest contributors being Maharashtra and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a mammoth serological survey is underway in Delhi from today till July 10 to monitor the spread of the pandemic.

India, the fourth worst hit among 213 countries, is close on the heels of Russia, which is behind the US and Brazil.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continues at the top of the national chart. There are currently 1,97,387 active cases and 2,95,880 recoveries.

The recovery rate, to a relief, has been increasing steadily and currently stands at 58.24 per cent.

Maharashtra so far has reported 1,52,765 cases, including 7,106 deaths while Delhi has 77,240 cases and 2,492 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 74,622 cases with 957 deaths.

India has conducted 2,20,479 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global Coronavirus cases has topped 9.7 million, while the deaths neared 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,776,963, while the fatalities increased to 493,609, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,467,658 cases and 125,046 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of Coronavirus infections and fatalities. Brazil follows in the second place with 1,274,974 infections and 55,961 deaths.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the WHO-led global response to Coronavirus needs $31.3 billion for therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics over the next 12 months, including two billion doses of vaccines.

The money would go to the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, or ACT-Accelerator, a global collaboration initiated in April to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.