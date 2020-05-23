India for the second consecutive day recorded the biggest single-day spike with 6,654 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,25,101. Of the total number, 69,597 are active cases.

As many as 137 people have succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the death toll to 3,720, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The Union Health Ministry on Friday had said that the COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13 per cent to 3.02 per cent, and the authorities involved in tackling the viral infection are concentrating on containment measures and clinical management of cases.

The ministry also informed that the recovery rate has improved to 41 per cent.

The Health Ministry said the growth rate of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, when lockdown was able to put brakes on its growth. “The number of cases today would have been much higher had lockdown not been implemented”, added the official.

NITI Aayog official Dr VK Paul said that the number of Coronavirus deaths too has fallen significantly due to lockdown, marking a notable difference between pre-lockdown and post-lockdown situations.

Meanwhile, according to the Public Health Foundation of India, nearly 78,183 (96.72%) deaths have been averted due to lockdown.

According to the Boston Consulting Group’s model, lockdown has saved between 1.2 – 2.1 lakh lives, and the number of COVID-19 cases averted is between 36 – 70 lakh.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global Coronavirus cases have climbed to over 5.2 million, while the death toll surged past 338,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US has the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,600,782 and 95,972, respectively.

In terms of cases, Brazil accounted for the second highest number of infections at 330,890, followed by Russia (326,448), the UK (255,544), Spain (234,824), Italy (228,658), France (182,015), Germany (179,710), Turkey (154,500), Iran (131,652), India (124,794) and Peru (111,698), the CSSE figures showed.

Meanwhile, the UK came in second after the US with 36,475 COVID-19 deaths, the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,616), Spain (28,628), France (28,218), and Brazil (21,048).