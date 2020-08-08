As India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 20 lakh-mark on Friday, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 20,88,611. As many as 933, patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases of COVID-19 are at 61,537, slightly less than the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases, yesterday.

With 6,19,088 active and 14,27,005 cured cases. the death toll has climbed to 42,518, said the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The recovery rate has been on a steady rise and stood at 68.32 per cent this morning.

Meanwhile, five states reported the highest number of patients in the last 24 hours – Maharashtra (10,483), Andhra Pradesh ((10,171),Karnataka (6,670), Tamil Nadu (5,880) and Uttar Pradesh (4,404).

With 4,90,262 cases, Maharashtra remains the worst hit state. More than 17,092 patients have died so far.

The government has conducted 5,98,778 tests in last 24 hours. The cumulative samples tested up to Friday are 2,33,87,171, said the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR).

Meanwhile, India is the third worst-hit country in terms of cases behind Brazil, which has more than 29 lakh cases and the US with more than 49 lakh cases.

At the global front, the total number of Coronavirus cases rose to 19,381,455 with deaths reaching 721,411, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.