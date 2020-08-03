With a spike of 52,972 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 18 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 1,803,695.

As many as 771 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 38,135, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed.

India, which is the third worst hit after the United States and Brazil in terms of cases, had crossed the 17 lakh-mark on Sunday.

Of the total number of infections, 5,79,357 are active cases while 11,86,203 people have recovered from the disease and were discharged.

India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.13 per cent as compared to the global average.

With a recovery rate of 65.44 per cent, a total of 40,574 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus tests crossed 2 crore in India with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. A total of 3,81,027 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 4,41,228 cases and 15,576 deaths, of which 260 occurred in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu comes second with 257,613 cases and 4,132 deaths. The state registered 98 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Amid the grim situation, Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw a decline in the number of active cases. Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too witnessed plummeting active cases.

Two top ministers — Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also on Sunday tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus, died due to the infection in state capital Lucknow.

At the global front, the total number of Coronavirus cases surpassed the 18 million-mark, while the deaths neared 6,88,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounts for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,665,932 and 154,841, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,733,677 infections and 94,104 deaths.