India’s coronavirus tally rose to 5,85,493 on Wednesday which includes 2,20,114 active cases and 3,47,978 recovered cases according to data released by ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus reached 17,400.

The government on Monday announced the second phase of the country’s gradual emergence from restrictions in a set of elaborate guidelines for “Unlock2”. Around 90 per cent of total infections in India are from ten states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka.

While containment zones – areas worst-hit by the pandemic – will continue to remain under strict curbs, more activities shall be opened outside these neighbourhoods.

Globally, 10,450,628 people have been infected with the virus while 5,10,632 have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has taken a much heavier toll on jobs than previously feared, the UN says, warning the situation in the Americas is particularly dire.

In a fresh study, the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that by the mid-year point, global working hours were down 14 percent compared to last December – equivalent to some 400 million full-time jobs.