India’s coronavirus tally rose to 10,77,618 on Sunday which includes

3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,422 recovered cases according to data released by the ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 26,816.

Amidst surging infections, the AIIMS Ethics Committee on Saturday gave its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday, reports PTI.

AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase I and II human trials of Covaxin. In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and a maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS.

Globally 14,246,121 people have been infected with the virus while 601,549 people have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.